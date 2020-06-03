Run the Jewels had planned to release their new album RTJ4 to streaming services this Friday, but have shared it early to support a cause they care about.

RTJ’s Killer Mike and El-P will drop a physical version of the album in September but you can download it now for free– or pay whatever you can– with proceeds going to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Fund.

The duo are joined by some impressive friends on the album, including Rage Against the Machine‘s Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, Pharrell Williams and Josh Homme.

Here’s Run the Jewels with Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha on “Ju$t”… (LANGUAGE)

