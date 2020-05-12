You probably heard yesterday about the passing of comedian and character actor Jerry Stiller, probably best known for the television shows Seinfeld and The King of Queens. But did you know Stiller appeared in a couple of videos that the band Rush used to open their shows?

If you caught a stop on their R30 tour, you would have seen this video showcasing their many iconic album covers, along with their “fan”, Stiller…

He was such a hit, they brought him back for a cameo in the opening sequence for their Snakes & Arrows tour as well…

In a post on social media, Rush frontman Geddy Lee shared:

