When Ruston Kelly came by the WFPK studio last year, he really impressed us with his candor, sense of humor, and without a doubt, his songwriting ability.

He’s had a critically-acclaimed debut album, Dying Star, weathered addiction, shared a fun EP called Dirt Emo Vol. 1 featuring covers of everything from The Carter Family to Taylor Swift, and endured the unwanted media attention that comes with a high-profile marriage to fellow artist, Kacey Musgraves.

All of which clearly influenced his new tune, which Kelly calls “a sword song”… and how “becoming a better version of myself requires taking account of the painful missteps along the way and fighting the anguish of facing them. And to ultimately (and hopefully) come out better than who I was before. Taller and stronger. This is the highest achievement a human being can hope for, everything else is secondary.” Check out his terrific new song, “Brave”…

And in case you missed it, here’s Ruston performing in our studio last year…

