There are so many reasons you need to know S.G. Goodman.

First of all, she’s a Kentuckian– from Murray, KY. to be exact– and July 17th she’ll release her debut album, Old Time Feeling, which she and her band co-produced with My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James.

The album tries to debunk rural stereotypes, explore mental health issues and sexuality, and present the idea that you can still love those around you even though you might disagree with them. Recorded over seven days at Louisville’s iconic La La Land Studio, the album was mixed by S.G, James and Kevin Ratterman at James’ MMJ bandmate Bo Koster’s studio in Los Angeles.

James said of Goodman, “When I first heard her, I was spellbound.” Give a listen to “Red Bird Morning” and you will be too…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream