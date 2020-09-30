From Murray, Kentucky comes a new and fresh voice with S.G. Goodman. Her new album Old Time Feeling has many great songs featuring her original and authentic take on growing up in a rural area. “Space and Time” according to S.G.:

“The idea of your home disappearing can be a universal feeling. Does it leave you or do you leave it? There are many reasons why you may feel you need to leave a place or the world. Maybe it’s from lack of acceptance from those closest to you? Or how the thought of escaping the mental toll of existence itself becomes too heavy to ignore? When I first saw the finished product of this video, I felt that was the feeling it evoked for me. With the desire to disappear being the force behind “Space And Time” I am proud that the video shows such a beautiful place escaping me. That in itself, was where my head was at when I started writing the song.”