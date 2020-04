6-8 am: American Routes

John Prine Remembered

John Prine, the beloved songmaker, singer and guitarist passed away from Corona Virus in Nashville on April 7 2020. This week we present our memorable 2006 interview with John as he walks us through his life, from suburban Illinois back to Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, and catalog of enduring songs. Throughout his career, John Prine performed songs that presented wry and darkly humorous looks at every day America. We’ll hear about his Vietnam-era protest songs like “Take the Star Out of the Window” and “Sam Stone,” and his starkly personal environmental broadside “Paradise.” There are also performances of Prine’s songs by others and his own live appearances in this two-hour visit that has long been a favorite of American Routes listeners.

8 am -9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind!

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.