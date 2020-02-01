6-8 am: American Routes

GUILTY PLEASURES: MUSIC WE LOVE MORE THAN WE CAN SAY

We take a deep dive into the memory vaults to spin the tunes that we shamelessly love. From guilty pleasures, including a disco dance number, to confessional ballads like James Carr’s “Dark End of the Street” and songs of redemption ala Bobby HebbÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s “Sunny,” we shine a light on our heart’s true delights. Plus, we explore social protest anthems including Mavis Staples’ “Long Walk to D.C.,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Richard Cory,” and a standout R&B version of Pete Seeger’s “If I Had a Hammer” sung by Shreveport’s Toussaint McCall.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

1 pm – Dave Simonett from Trampled By Turtles who play tonight at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind!

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.