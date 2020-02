6-8 am: American Routes

IT’S CARNIVAL TIME!

It’s Carnival time, and we’re hitting the streets for feasting and toasting, dancing and prancing, masking and merriment. We’ll visit with Maroon Queen Cherice “Reesie” Harrison-Nelson of the Guardians of the Flame Mardi Gras Indian tribe, as she sews this year’s suit. Then we’ll chat with Cha Wa, who combine funk and feathers to create their Mardi Gras Indian-infused New Orleans brass band sound and style. Plus Mardi Gras music from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, West Africa and Brazil, and right here in New Orleans.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind!

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.