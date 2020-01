6-8 am: American Routes

REMAKE THE WORLD: JIMMY CLIFF & ARTURO O’FARRILL

We travel to Jamaica and Cuba, with connections in NYC and New Orleans. Singer Jimmy Cliff is the global reggae star whose career was launched a half century ago by the iconic film and sound track, The Harder They Come. We talk with him about his start in the early days of Jamaican recorded music and his work to make the world a better place for everyone. Then bandleader and pianist Arturo O’Farrill shares his family heritage in Afro-Latin jazz and a recent project playing music of all kinds on the US side of the Mexican border at the Fandango at the Wall. Plus music from around the Caribbean and Gulf South with Toots and the Maytals, Machito and Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.