6-8 am: American Routes

MUSIC AND WORDS OF WISDOM: A CORONA STRAY FROM HOME COMPANION, VOL. 3

8 am -9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: WFPK Morning Mix

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.