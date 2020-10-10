6-8 am: American Routes

DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE: WITH THE DOUCET BROTHERS, ORIGINAL LIBERTY JAZZ BAND, AND TOPSY CHAPMAN

8 am -9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 4 pm: WFPK Music Mix

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.