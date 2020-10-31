American Routes (6 – 8 am)

FACE THE MUSIC AND VOTE! AMERICAN ROUTES 2020 ELECTION SHOW

Kentucky Homefront (8 – 9 am)

A live show recorded in Louisville with host John Gage featuring local and regional artists.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Count Dukula (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Haunted Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way! Tonight, listen for

a boo-tiful Blues Party planned just for you! Listen for a mix jam-packed with the very best Halloween Blues, including a trip to the swamps of New Orleans for Halloween hits from voodoo queens! No tricks, all treats!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)