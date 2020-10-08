YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have organized a three-day virtual music festival to bring attention to all the independent venues across the nation struggling during the pandemic, and to raise donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

Reggie Watts will host #SOSFEST, which will feature 35 artists performing at different independent concert venues across the country, including Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Lumineers, Portugal. The Man, and more.

As Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl said in a statement: “The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important.”

#SOSFEST happens Friday, October 16 – Sunday, October 18 via YouTube.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream