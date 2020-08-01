A newly-reunited Semisonic have shared another track from their forthcoming You’re Not Alone EP!

The five-track release comes out September 18th and is the band’s first new music in nearly 20 years.

Frontman Dan Wilson said of this second tune:

“I feel that in each of our lives, there is a possibility of meeting that one person who will change the way we see everything, a person who will give us a sense of new meaning, a mission, a passion. ‘All It Would Take’ is my song for that moment, that person, that one voice that can change the world within you. Then you can turn outward and begin to change the world around you too.”

Give a listen to “All It Would Take”…

