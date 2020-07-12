Robert Speker is the Activities Coordinator for Sydmar Lodge Care Home in the UK and in a stroke of genius, decided to showcase the home’s senior residents as iconic album covers!

The photographs have gone viral and is part of a long list of projects Speker has spearheaded to bring joy to the senior’s lives, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speker told The Jewish News of his album covers idea, “I did the project to make them happy and I think the models’ families have enjoyed it, with even grandchildren posting about their grandparents, but the risks of Covid means they could be in lockdown for a long time and I want to make it a good time.”

Click on the thumbnails below to check out his amazing photos featuring the residents (and staff)!

