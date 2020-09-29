“It doesn’t make you a weak person for talking about your darker times, you know. It actually makes you stronger by being vulnerable and open and sharing who you are with the people you care about.”

That’s what Sharon Van Etten had to say about her participation with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Sound of Saving’s “Song that Found Me at the Right Time” series.

On covering Nine Inch Nails, Van Etten said:

“I was the cliché middle child and always felt misunderstood, and then the oldest brother was the one that I connected to the most with music. When I was learning to play guitar, he gave me a box of cassettes. By the time ‘Hurt’ came on, I just remember connecting to it so much but also realizing that my brother had listened to it, and we’d never really talked about any deep feelings, but we always shared music. It was my first sign that my brother was trying to connect with me on a more emotional level than just “we’re sharing music.”

Check out Van Etten’s interpretation of “Hurt”…

Remember there are resources for you, family and friends:

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream