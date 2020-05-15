Nick Lowe wrote it, Elvis Costello & the Attractions made it a hit in 1978, and now the unlikely combination of Sharon Van Etten and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme have put a unique spin on “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding”.

Van Etten says, “When my friend Zach Dawes first suggested we try to cover Nick Lowe’s timeless song, ‘Peace, Love and Understanding,’ I was nervous and excited and wondered what direction we would take it together. The journey from then to now, and the unexpected collaboration that transpired leaves me wistful as I remember how lucky I am to have such a great community here in Los Angeles.”

Check out the beautiful result…

