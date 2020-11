Even if you’re one of those people who don’t want to think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, the marvelous voice of Sharon Van Etten on two yuletide classics might just get you in the holiday spirit anyway.

Here’s Van Etten’s take on “Blue Christmas”, which previously was only available on a charity compilation…

As for her version of “Silent Night”, it was originally recorded in 2018 for the short film, The Letter…

