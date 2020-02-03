Sheila E. gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about her latest single “No Line,” which features Snoop Dogg. The legendary drummer tells how the recording session turned into a much broader jam, resulting in around 8 songs that she eventually plans to release. As the single follows up this year’s Message For America LP, the two discuss the dual meaning of the single, at once a fun party song but with a deeper, underlying message that speaks to divisive times. Sheila E. also takes a moment to remember “Holly Rock,” one of the singles that Prince wrote for her and let’s us know all of the projects that she has on the way, including a 2nd autobiography featuring backstage stories, a children’s book, and a documentary.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video below.