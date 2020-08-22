When Sheryl Crow released her Threads album last year, we were all clueless the pandemic that lay ahead.

But now, months into it, Crow feels one of the tracks has taken on a particular resonance and has filmed a video with her duet partner, Willie Nelson.

“I wrote the song “Lonely Alone” with Willie Nelson in mind. It was written as kind of a barside cowboy noir with romantic Spanish inflections, but the song has taken on new meaning during these times. I hope people find the same comfort in this song that I have always found in Willie. I never feel closer to home than when I am singing with him — I know a lot of people feel the same way, even if they’re just singing along with him on the radio. I felt that this was the perfect song and the perfect sentiment to celebrate the one year anniversary of Threads being released.”

Check out “Lonely Alone”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream