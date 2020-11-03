Sheryl Crow speaks with Kyle Meredith about updating her 2000’s song Woman In the White House, her new single “In the End,” and it’s themes of leading with compassion and the danger of the religious right. Crow also opens up about the freedom of being a commentator with music that has immediacy, her virtual live series, plans to possibly perform The Globe Sessions LP in full, and her new aural autobiography that recently arrived on Audible.

Watch/Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.