You hear the vivacious Sheyrl Rouse on WFPK each Saturday night from 9 till midnight as host of the Saturday Night Blues Party, but did you know “Your Girl Sheryl” is also a talented singer and performer?! According to Sheryl: After I began singing one of my favorite Christmas carols, I realized that the lyrics didn’t quite feel the same this year. So, I wrote my own lyrics, hoping to give you a little more peace, hope and love, this holiday season.