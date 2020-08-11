Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau spoke with Kyle Meredith earlier this summer about the band’s viral Tik Tok moment when fans used their song “I’m Just A Kid” to recreate childhood photos. The pop-punk drummer discusses the nostalgia that the single taps into and what it means to the band now with twenty years in the rearview mirror. Comeau goes on to talk about the band’s next album, which he says is finished and finds the Candian group going back to their roots and earlier sound, noting that 2019’s one-off, “Where I Belong,” should give listeners a tip as to the direction.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.