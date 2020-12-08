Sinead O’Connor looked back over her life to bring us her upcoming memoir, Rememberings. The Irish singer recounts personal and professional milestones in her life, beginning with her youth in Dublin. Readers will travel with O’Connor from those beginnings through her breakthrough during the 80s and 90s, up to her most recent changes and struggles.

O’Connor said of the upcoming book, “This is my story, as I remember it,” she recalled. “I had great fun writing it over the past few years.”

The 256-page memoir will be available June 1st through publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media. The company says, “Sinéad’s memoir is a remarkable chronicle of an enduring and influential artist,” and describe it as “remarkably candid, [and] intensely personal.” Pre-orders for Rememberings are available now.