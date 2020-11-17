Slade’s Noddy Holder jumps on the lines with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new singles collection, Cum On Feel The Hitz. The two discuss how the band would take rock to new places during their 70s peak, pushing Glam to greater heights, and influencing everyone from Nirvana to the hair bands of the 80s. Holder also gives the story behind their cover of Get Down and Get With It, choosing to leave the band (and music) after releasing Radio Wall of Sound in 1991, and the plans for Dave Hill to carry on a new incarnation in the future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.