Iconic and influential band Slint will be part of an exciting Record Store Day release this April! The Louisville legends will have an exclusive 12″ clear vinyl release of alternate “dry” mixes of “Breadcrumb Trail” backed with “Good Morning Captain”, originally on their seminal 1991 release, Spiderland. Limited to only 2500 copies worldwide, the release also includes a glow-in-the-dark Slint turntable slip mat.

Slint was formed in 1986 from the ashes of Squirrel Bait by Brian McMahan (vocals and guitar), David Pajo (guitar), Britt Walford (drums) and Ethan Buckler, who was later succeeded by Todd Brashear on bass.

This special 12″ release will be available April 18th. Until then, enjoy this original version of “Breadcrumb Trail”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream