The as yet-untitled new Smashing Pumpkins album will be the first through their new deal with Sumerian Records and, according to the label, is “in the works” and details will soon be announced.

Recorded in Chicago and produced by frontman Billy Corgan, we get our first peek at what’s to come with not one, but TWO tracks!

First there’s “Cyr”, with a video directed by Linda Strawberry, which she calls “a goth fever dream of pent up emotion – an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year. A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance.”

And here is the audio for the second track, “The Colour of Love”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream