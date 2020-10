Happy Halloween from Smashing Pumpkins, who today shared not one, but TWO new songs– one particularly fitting for All Hallows Eve!

Billy Corgan and company will release their new double album CYR November 27th and now we have a pair of tracks for you to check out, starting with the timely (and unusually spelled) “Wyttch”…

And then there’s “Ramona”, which has an actual accompanying video…

