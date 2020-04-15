Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison pulled into 2020 with her sophomore LP, the critically acclaimed Color Theory. The Nashville-based artist spoke with Kyle Meredith about the LP being sectioned into three thematic colors, blue for depression, yellow for mental and physical illness, and gray for mortality, all making up the stories of recent hurdles she’s faced within herself as well as the pain of watching family members fight through tough times. Allison discusses her bouts of loneliness, why she relates water to sadness, taking inspiration from 90’s music and 00’s production, and her contribution to The Turning soundtrack.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!