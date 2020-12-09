Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss By The Fire, his latest solo album and one that finds him taking inspiration from The Rolling Stones and The Replacements. Moore talks about working with producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Rhianna), the record’s classic rock moments, messing with traditional sounds, and playing to his past. The No Wave godfather also tells us about the themes of enlightenment, how all art is political, and voting for a candidate who will give progressive voices a seat at the table. Moore also tells us about a biography in the works, Sonic Life, which could see release in the next year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.