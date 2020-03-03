Throughout the 1990s, Soul Asylum was one of the preeminent grunge bands, bolstered by frontman Dave Pirner’s perpetually disheveled appearance and tabloid-friendly relationship with Winona Ryder. After selling a few million records, collecting a Grammy for Best Rock Song, and inaugurating Bill Clinton, the band went the same way as grunge did and quietly faded away from the mainstream.

Now as the 40th anniversary of the band approaches, Soul Asylum is back with a brand new studio album, “Hurry Up and Wait.” The album drops April 17th, and Pirner has taken Soul Asylum back on the road for their Dead Letter Tour with alternative rock stalwarts Local H providing support. Ahead of their Louisville show at Mercury Ballroom last week, Pirner and guitarist Ryan Smith paid a visit to the WFPK Performance Studio to chat with Laura Shine and play for us some songs from the new album, as well as a Soul Asylum classic that topped the Modern Rock Chart in 1992. You can hear all of those songs in the video below.

