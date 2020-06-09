Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil jumps into the time machine with Kyle Meredith to remember 1990’s Screaming Life/FOPP compilation, the Room A Thousand Years Wide single, and how the Seattle band found inspiration in The Melvins, Malfunkshun, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and The Beatles. The guitarist also tells us about the time he wrote page-turner music for the Encarta 95 program, their record label putting together the Alive in the Superunknown CD-ROM, and how he closed out that decade with The No WTO Combo alongside Krist Novoselic and Jello Biafra. Back in present days, Thayil also says he was about to do a tour with The Blasters’ Dave Alvin before the shutdown, and then considers the prospects of a future solo album.

