David Byrne‘s hit Broadway production American Utopia is headed to the big screen and a big-name director is now attached: Spike Lee! Byrne’s album of the same name came out in 2018 and the musical version opened in October of last year, with the film version tentatively slated for a 2020 release. Byrne told Deadline with Lee involved he felt the film would be “moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.” Until then, you can still catch the stage production until February 16th… or enjoy this clip of Byrne and company performing the Talking Heads‘ “Burning Down the House”…

