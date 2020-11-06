Amazon Music has brought together an all-star collection of musicians to honor the artists about to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by covering some of their iconic tunes.

Nine Inch Nails will enter the Hall of Fame this weekend, along with Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex, so St. Vincent (with help from Dave Grohl) and Jehnny Beth have recorded their takes on two NIN songs.

Here’s St. Vincent’s version of “Piggy”…(LANGUAGE)

And here’s Jehnny Beth’s cover of “Closer”…(LANGUAGE)

