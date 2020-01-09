January 28th the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will happen in Los Angeles and there are some truly impressive names involved! Beck, Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples, John Legend and St. Vincent are among the performers, as well as past Prince collaborators like Morris Day and The Time, The Revolution, Susanna Hoffs and Sheila E., who will act as Music Director. If you have the ways and means to make the trip to L.A., click HERE for ticket information. For the rest of us there’s good news: it is supposed to be televised in April!

And just because, here’s Prince performing “Purple Rain” at the 2007 Super Bowl…

