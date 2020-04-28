Stephen Malkmus speaks with Kyle Meredith about his latest record, Traditional Techniques, his third LP in as many years. The Pavement front man discusses using 60’s/770’s acoustic music as the inspiration, specifically the lighter side of Led Zeppelin. The legendary rockers have been on Malkmus’s mind quite a bit lately after tweeting is track ranking of the IV album, so this interview gives him a chance to defend his lineup. Malkmus also talks about the generational bickering that arrives in the song “Flowin’ Robes” and Gen X’s ability to be lost in those conversations, as well as playing with Muscle Shoals celebrated side man, Spooner Oldham, and his appreciation of Tony Joe White.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.