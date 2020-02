We can’t BE Stephen Malkmus, but thanks to a new Instagram filter, we can at least resemble him! You’ll understand when you watch his new video for “Shadowbanned”, which features some pretty impressive friends trying Malkmus on for size. Watch for the likes of Kim Gordon, Sharon Van Etten, Mac Demarco, and actor Jason Schwartzman, to name but a few…

