Not long after Justin Townes Earle‘s tragic passing in August, his father Steve Earle announced he would be doing an album of Justin’s songs to raise money for his son’s family.

And now the elder Earle has shared another look at J.T., which comes out January 4th.

Give a listen to Steve’s take on Justin’s “Champagne Corolla”, from Justin’s 2017 album Kids in the Street…

