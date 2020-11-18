Steve Earle & The Dukes have just announced a very special album in memory of Steve’s late son Justin Townes Earle, who passed away August 20th of this year. The upcoming album J.T. is expected to arrive digitally on January 4th, 2021, what would have been Justin’s 39th birthday. The tribute features Steve Earle & Dukes performing ten of his late son’s compositions, with an additional new tune from Steve. Their rendition of Justin’s “Harlem River Blues” was released today ahead of the new release.

In a statement about the new record, Steve says, “The record is called J.T. because Justin was never called anything else until he was nearly grown. Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy,” explains Steve Earle. “For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made… for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye.”

The digital album pre-order for J.T. was launched today, and CD and vinyl editions are to follow on March 19th, 2021. 100% of the albums royalties will be donated to a trust fund for Justin and Jenn Earle’s three-year-old daughter, Etta St. James Earle.

Listen to Steve Earle & The Dukes perform “Harlem River Blues” here!