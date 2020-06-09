Steve Earle isn’t resting on his laurels simply because he just released his latest album, Ghosts of West Virginia, a few weeks ago.

While a studio version of “Times Like These” was recorded with his band, The Dukes, that version will be released August 29th as part of a Record Store Day event. But last week, Earle felt compelled to go back into the studio to do a stripped-down version, saying, “This is a song I wrote for a moment at the beginning of the Trumpian nightmare that I planned on releasing closer to the election, but I reckon its time has come today.”

Check out the acoustic version of “Times Like These”…

