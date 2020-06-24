Steven Page gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his new single, Isolation, as well as Here’s What it Takes, the musical that he’s been working on for the past seven years that was about to open right before the global pandemic. The Barenaked Ladies founder dives into his history of theatrical writing, recently teaming up with Broadway stars for an online collaboration, and performing a show with his own son, who is also a composer and conductor. Page also talks about the success of his home shows, played over Zoom, and says he has an album’s worth of songs that could hopefully see the light of day sooner than later.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.