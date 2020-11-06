You can’t accuse Miley Cyrus of not appreciating her musical influences!

Not only has she announced a Metallica covers album in the works, her next release will be Plastic Hearts, which is due November 27th and features a tune called “Midnight Sky”– which includes a sample of Stevie Nicks‘ 1981 classic, “Edge of Seventeen”.

Cyrus decided to go one better and invite Nicks to perform with her on a remix that really is the best of both of their distinct worlds…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream