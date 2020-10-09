Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has just shared a timely new solo tune, one that features some high-profile friends.

“Show Then the Way” features Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl on drums and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics on guitar, plus there’s an accompanying video directed by Cameron Crowe.

The song was inspired by an old dream Nicks had the night before the 2008 election, when she imagined herself in the company of many politicians and activists, like Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, and John Lewis.

Crowe has combined those images with those reflecting the current racial turmoil and nationwide protests to make the track even more compelling.

Check out “Show Them the Way”…

