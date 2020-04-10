Many artists have been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed along with him and The Roots.

But things are obviously different now, with everyone self-isolating at home. So it was the perfect excuse for Sting to join Jimmy and The Roots to perform a social distancing remix of The Police‘s 1980 hit “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”, with instruments found at home while in quarantine! The best part may be Sting’s reacting to Fallon’s impression of him…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream