Maya Hawke jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to report on her debut album, Blush. Hawke discusses her path to what she calls “an accidental record,” finding songwriting as a way to communicate with others, and working with Jesse Harris. The Stranger Things/Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star also tells us about the folk, rock, and jazz she heard around her house growing up, the biggest differences in writing poetry versus lyrics, the similarities between how she approaches songwriting and acting, and the importance of a great soundtrack.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.