STRFKR’s Joshua Hodges speaks with Kyle Meredith about the group’s surprise new record, Future Past Life, how it finds the band taking a more acoustic guitar led direction, the raw honesty in the lyrics, and dark stories that make up the set. Hodges also talks about having an astronaut fan who took their music to space and repaying them with a few easter eggs within the album’s artwork. The Portland-based songwriter also talks about teaming with Whethan for “Stay Forever” and says that we could expect the next STRFKR album to be more dance-based.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.