British glam rockers The Struts are dropping a new album soon with a lot of familiar names!

Strange Days comes out October 16th and will feature guest appearances by Tom Morello, Albert Hammond, Jr., and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

But on the first release (and title track), it’s British pop idol Robbie Williams who joins them after surprising Struts frontman Luke Spiller.

“Robbie hit me up out of the blue asking if we could talk. We ended up Face-Timing for about two hours the first time we’d ever spoken, talking about life and music and UFOs and everything else you can think of. I asked if he’d like to work together at some point, and while we were making the album, he graciously let us come over and record him singing on his front porch.”

Check out the end result…

Here’s a look at the album art:

