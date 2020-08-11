Last September Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson not only released an album called SOUND & FURY, he also shared an anime film called Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound and Fury that he wrote and produced by with Japanese director Junpei Mizusaki.

Now Simpson has announced a collaboration with Z2 Comics to create Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel, a literary prequel to his album and film.

Due November 17th, no plot details have been given, but we did get a peek at some of the illustrations:

