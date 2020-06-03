We know there are a lot of great livestreams going on right now, but there’s one this week you’re going to want check out!

Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson will be doing a free, hour-long livestream this Friday at 8PM ET from Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium with– in his words– “a host of friends and musicians”.

While free, Simpson is encouraging those who can to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Special Forces Foundation, or The Equity Alliance.

