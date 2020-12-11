We have barely recovered from the joyous surprise of Sturgill Simpson‘s Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1: Butcher Shoppe Sessions, and now we’ve awakened to find Vol 2 has arrived!

Cuttin’ Grass Vol 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions, according to Simpson, contains “everything I was too afraid to do on Volume 1. It’s hard to deny that this is a much more personal record. I was thinking about my kids, my grandfather, my wife.”

Containing bluegrass-inspired versions of fan favorites like “Call to Arms” and “Brace For Impact”, you can check out Vol 2 below…

